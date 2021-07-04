© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Reality of Hell (реальность ада)--перевод на рус. под видео
Follow
0
Share
Report
616 views • July 04, 2021
Реальность ада
Земля
6,5 млрд людей
193 страны
Уровень смертности по всему миру
56 млн в год
153 тыс. в день
6390 в час
107 в минуту
1,78 в секунду
Каждую минуту душа идет в ад
НАВЕЧНО
вечность
Есть только ОДИН способ спасти их
ВЕЛИКОЕ ПОРУЧЕНИЕ
Земля
6,5 млрд людей
193 страны
Уровень смертности по всему миру
56 млн в год
153 тыс. в день
6390 в час
107 в минуту
1,78 в секунду
Каждую минуту душа идет в ад
НАВЕЧНО
вечность
Есть только ОДИН способ спасти их
ВЕЛИКОЕ ПОРУЧЕНИЕ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.