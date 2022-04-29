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Trump will come back soon, The last final call, Babylon has to fall
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496 views • April 29, 2022
Prophetic Word/ Poetry, given on April 28th 5:45 in the morning
Trump will come back soon
The illusion of freedom
There exist more than only one nation in this world – the focus.
Time for the last final call.
Scriptures:
Revelation 10:9
Joel 2:28-29
Matthew 26:15, 27:3,9
Revelation 14:8, 16:19, 17:5, 18:2-21
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-04-28-trump-and-the-last-final-call/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Trump will come back soon
The illusion of freedom
There exist more than only one nation in this world – the focus.
Time for the last final call.
Scriptures:
Revelation 10:9
Joel 2:28-29
Matthew 26:15, 27:3,9
Revelation 14:8, 16:19, 17:5, 18:2-21
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-04-28-trump-and-the-last-final-call/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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