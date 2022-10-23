10.23.22 Cider Sunday 2 Towns Made Marion Blackberry Craft Hard Cider 2.5/5

Tonight Mili came by to drink some cider with us. She is a tiktok/ Instagram person. It's nice to have some company to bounce stuff off of when tasting so you folks get a different view point than mine.This Runs 5.0 for the ABV, No IBUs and the SRM was tagged at 14 by Mili.

Vinegarish and sour beyond what both of us would've preferred. Too light on the fruit flavor, this didn't do it for either of us.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us

Be the Big 3 Folks

Mili, Pima Sancho and E

Skal !

Mili's tags

IG: @danielle_rapisarda

TT: @daniellerap

As always I/we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

