10.23.22 Cider Sunday 2 Towns Made Marion Blackberry Craft Hard Cider 2.5/5

Tonight Mili came by to drink some cider with us. She is a tiktok/ Instagram person. It's nice to have some company to bounce stuff off of when tasting so you folks get a different view point than mine.This Runs 5.0 for the ABV, No IBUs and the SRM was tagged at 14 by Mili.
Vinegarish and sour beyond what both of us would've preferred. Too light on the fruit flavor, this didn't do it for either of us.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Be the Big 3 Folks
Mili, Pima Sancho and E
Skal !
Mili's tags
IG: @danielle_rapisarda
TT: @daniellerap
As always I/we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.