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What is our connection to the earth?
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10 views • March 26, 2022
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
Who is Mother Earth?
How are we connected to her energy?
Our body is made from earth, are we part of her?
How can we ground ourselves in her energy?
What can we do to align ourselves to her energy field?
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact us in our
SDove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
MyPosts Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
Who is Mother Earth?
How are we connected to her energy?
Our body is made from earth, are we part of her?
How can we ground ourselves in her energy?
What can we do to align ourselves to her energy field?
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact us in our
SDove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
MyPosts Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
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