BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LIFEWAVE: Revolutionary Technology Bringing Out The Creator's Healing In Our Bodies Without Big Pharma
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
925 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • August 18, 2023

*This is for informational purposes only. If you need medical advice, consult your local medical quack.

Mary Lou Mulcahy joins me in this fascinating and informative episode about simple patches that aid the body in healing itself. These were developed by a Christian man named David Schmidt, who prays each day before entering the lab to find solutions for people without pharmaceuticals. The result has been a line of patches that do nothing but reflect the body's own natural, God-given light back into the skin through different frequencies to turn on pathways in the body.

If you are interested in getting these patches or what to learn more about them go to ⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠. If you want to purchase, you can do so, but the best pricing occurs as you click "Join" and then select a Silver package or above, as you will get wholesale pricing.


Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠


Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠


Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠


Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠


Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠


Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠


Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠


Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠


One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠


Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code

TIMBROWN: ⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN


Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/


Keywords
healingenergylightfrequenciessleepstem cellsnavy sealslifewavemary lou mulcahy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Daily Tea Consumption: Reported Effects on Health and Well-Being

Daily Tea Consumption: Reported Effects on Health and Well-Being

Iva Greene
Blueberries: Nutrient Retention Depends on Handling and Consumption, Researchers Say

Blueberries: Nutrient Retention Depends on Handling and Consumption, Researchers Say

Coco Somers
Creatine: A natural boost for aging muscles?

Creatine: A natural boost for aging muscles?

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy