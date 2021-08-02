© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRIEST STITCHES UP FAITH & HUMANITY! MARK OF THE BEAST MUTE. The Great Reset Agenda21
Follow
6
Share
Report
1798 views • August 02, 2021
Get ready for a heady summer of twisted optics. Here an ever so caring retired 71 year old priest stitches up his mouth for climate change.
The United Nations tentacles are everywhere. Of course no mention of the implementation of the Beast system and on those grounds I declare the moot mute a traitor to his faith and what is left of decent humanity.
We must stop the Forth Reichtous and its watermelonwaffe.
Be kind to the planet but not at the price of total brainwash!
We are being Green Swanned into a Social Reward Value system
The United Nations tentacles are everywhere. Of course no mention of the implementation of the Beast system and on those grounds I declare the moot mute a traitor to his faith and what is left of decent humanity.
We must stop the Forth Reichtous and its watermelonwaffe.
Be kind to the planet but not at the price of total brainwash!
We are being Green Swanned into a Social Reward Value system
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.