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Words From The Lord: "EXAMINE YOUR HEART! IT'S ALMOST TIME!!" - ""New Madrid/Famine/7.5 EQ" - "Darkess Covers The Earth" - Fire & Destruction Comes
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82 views • November 24, 2020
Let EVERY man EXAMINE his heart before the Lord
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkipJOsxXZo
Message from Abba, confirmation of previous video dreams! NOV 22 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ml68-Zo3w6s&;app=desktop
November 25, 2020 - Date of Firstfruits Rapture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3u8L3eQ0iEs
Dreams of the coming destruction of USA – Teresa Douglas
https://444prophecynews.com/dreams-of-the-coming-destruction-of-usa-teresa-douglas/
The Fairy Tale is over – Lisa B
https://444prophecynews.com/the-fairy-tale-is-over-lisa-b/
TRUMP WINS, EVERYTHING BURNS – Watchwoman for Jesus
https://444prophecynews.com/trump-wins-everything-burns-watchwoman-for-jesus/
Fire! Fire! Fire! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/fire-fire-fire-lynne-johnson/
Ezekiel 13: Prophecy Of A Great Fall – Celestial
https://444prophecynews.com/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-celestial/
Darkness Covering The Earth – Loveth Nwokeohuru
https://444prophecynews.com/darkness-covering-the-earth-loveth-nwokeohuru/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkipJOsxXZo
Message from Abba, confirmation of previous video dreams! NOV 22 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ml68-Zo3w6s&;app=desktop
November 25, 2020 - Date of Firstfruits Rapture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3u8L3eQ0iEs
Dreams of the coming destruction of USA – Teresa Douglas
https://444prophecynews.com/dreams-of-the-coming-destruction-of-usa-teresa-douglas/
The Fairy Tale is over – Lisa B
https://444prophecynews.com/the-fairy-tale-is-over-lisa-b/
TRUMP WINS, EVERYTHING BURNS – Watchwoman for Jesus
https://444prophecynews.com/trump-wins-everything-burns-watchwoman-for-jesus/
Fire! Fire! Fire! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/fire-fire-fire-lynne-johnson/
Ezekiel 13: Prophecy Of A Great Fall – Celestial
https://444prophecynews.com/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-celestial/
Darkness Covering The Earth – Loveth Nwokeohuru
https://444prophecynews.com/darkness-covering-the-earth-loveth-nwokeohuru/
___________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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