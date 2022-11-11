Clif_High Who Runs The World?

AndiJ
Nov 2, 2022
A Conversation between Clif and Dick.
WHO RUNS THE WORLD? A discussion of power structures and how they ultimately culminate into eight controlling families.
Eight individuals claim to own half of all monetary resources on planet; Whoever runs the planet is within the Rothschild family structure.
How did humans come to be on earth? Fake history; At least 6 previous civilizations.
Tower of Babel; Manipulated paradigm
Cognitive changes result in not reading books; Negative effects of using small screens
100th monkey.
This video has now generally disappeared from the web
NOV 28, 2018.
Gratitude and Thanks to Clif and Dick
