Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clif_High Who Runs The World?
270 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
Donate

AndiJ


Nov 2, 2022


A Conversation between Clif and Dick.

WHO RUNS THE WORLD? A discussion of power structures and how they ultimately culminate into eight controlling families.

Eight individuals claim to own half of all monetary resources on planet; Whoever runs the planet is within the Rothschild family structure.

How did humans come to be on earth? Fake history; At least 6 previous civilizations.

Tower of Babel; Manipulated paradigm

Cognitive changes result in not reading books; Negative effects of using small screens

100th monkey.

This video has now generally disappeared from the web

NOV 28, 2018.


Gratitude and Thanks to Clif and Dick

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D0gPfJb7H8CD/

Keywords
rothschildtower of babelclif highotherruns the worlddick alligirepower structurescontrolling familieseight peoplemonetary resourcesprevious civilizations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket