Clif_High Who Runs The World?

AndiJ





Nov 2, 2022





A Conversation between Clif and Dick.

WHO RUNS THE WORLD? A discussion of power structures and how they ultimately culminate into eight controlling families.

Eight individuals claim to own half of all monetary resources on planet; Whoever runs the planet is within the Rothschild family structure.

How did humans come to be on earth? Fake history; At least 6 previous civilizations.

Tower of Babel; Manipulated paradigm

Cognitive changes result in not reading books; Negative effects of using small screens

100th monkey.

This video has now generally disappeared from the web

NOV 28, 2018.





Gratitude and Thanks to Clif and Dick

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D0gPfJb7H8CD/