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Roger Stone Ready To Go To Work To Reelect Trump
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108 views • June 30, 2020
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to make the case for President Trump's second term, and he lays out how the Donald can bring the U.S. economy back from the brink of death.
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