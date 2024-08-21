How to use soothing Peppermint Essential Oil at home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Enjoy the versatility and benefits of pure
peppermint oil with Health Ranger’s Organic Peppermint Essential oil.
Health Ranger’s Organic Peppermint Essential oil is extracted by steam distilling the leaves and topmost flowers of the Mentha x piperita plant. This versatile oil contains high concentrations of menthol (50-60%) and menthone (10-30%), which are known for their invigorating, energizing and naturally cooling properties.
Health Ranger's Organic Peppermint Essential Oil can be used topically or for aromatherapy to support overall health and well-being.
Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com