JK’s phone report on JUVENT PROGRESS for TOE and LEG ULCERS: NURSE SURPRISED, BLEEDING IS GOOD Jan 9th MVI_7359

Monday 9th January, 2024. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. The vibration platform we used in small amounts for the first 9 or so days was the ordinary type, bought years ago from Kogan for $100, and it goes from 1 to 100, and JK was only able to put her feet on it, sitting, on the lowest 1 setting, still with pain to her joints from its large movement range. Also, some Revitive foot platform usage. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK HAS BEGUN USING IT FROM JAN. 1ST. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE; DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

