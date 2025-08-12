Health Beyond Conventional Medicine - Dr. Tom Cowan

Imagine that everything you learned about health and disease was wrong?

Dr. Tom Cowan, a former physician, now retired, has challenged conventional medical beliefs for over 40 years. In this episode of Futures Edge Finance Unfiltered, hosts Bobby Iaccino and Kevin “Lex” Luthringshausen engage with . Dr. Cowan as he shares why he chose to step away from the traditional medical system and how his perspective on illness, viruses, and immunity has evolved. He introduces the idea that many common symptoms may actually be signs of the body healing itself—not signals of disease—and invites listeners to explore a deeper understanding of how environment, lifestyle, and nutrition impact well-being.

From discussing the role of toxins in modern life to reevaluating our beliefs about immunity and vaccines, this episode encourages critical thinking, scientific inquiry, and personal agency in health decisions. Whether you’re curious, skeptical, or somewhere in between, Dr. Cowan’s perspective offers a compelling lens on what it means to live well in today’s world.

Learn more about Dr. Tom Cowan: https://linktr.ee/Dr.TomCowan



