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Those attacking Joe Rogan won't be satisfied until he is completely silenced
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50 views • February 08, 2022
Ben Swann, February 1, 2022
Check out our partner https://www.createtailwind.com Spotify has caved to demands for greater control over so called "mis-informaiton" on their platform after music artists began to pull their catalogues. But are the steps that Spotify and host Joe Rogan taking enough? I'll tell you why their critics will not be satisfied with the "balance" being offered.
https://sovren.media/video/those-attacking-joe-rogan-won-t-be-satisfied-until-he-is-completely-silenced-708.html
Check out our partner https://www.createtailwind.com Spotify has caved to demands for greater control over so called "mis-informaiton" on their platform after music artists began to pull their catalogues. But are the steps that Spotify and host Joe Rogan taking enough? I'll tell you why their critics will not be satisfied with the "balance" being offered.
https://sovren.media/video/those-attacking-joe-rogan-won-t-be-satisfied-until-he-is-completely-silenced-708.html
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