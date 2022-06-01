Emancipation Proclamation 2.0[22] - Part 4: The 3 Vital Parts of a Well-Functioning Society

Emancipation Proclamation 2.0[22]: Building the Breakaway CivilizationPart 4: The Three Vital Parts of a Well-Functioning SocietySociety is defined as “a highly structured system of human organization for large-scale community living that normally furnishes protection, continuity, security, and a national identity for its members.” So, essentially, we have a highly structured system of human organization that basically furnishes protection and stability for its members. Can we agree on that as a good foundation for understanding the purpose of a society, and that it is a highly structured system? Because many have argued that no system at all would be preferable, but everything in the natural world operates in different kinds of systems. Yet, these people think human beings are exempt from organizing into systematic structures? That sounds more like a recipe for complete chaos in a world already descending into chaos because of an evil system designed to break us from the beginning and whose creators operate under the motto of “Order out of Chaos.” The problem isn’t systems, the problem is who designed the one in which we’re all currently trapped.The root of all that is wrong in the world today is that the highly structured systems of organization under which we all live were created by people who wanted to control and enslave us, not to leave us alone, allow us to have free will and achieve our full potential in life. And therein lies the problem with the system running the world today. It is a broken system from our perspective - those who want to be free to live our lives in peace and without coercion or oppression - but a very well-functioning system for those who want to control and dominate us. There is a massive difference between those two perspectives, am I right? Catherine Austin Fitts refers to this as the central banking/warfare model and author Betty Lim calls it the BAU or Business As Usual model. Either way, the current system is unfit for human freedom and is only moving in the direction of more and more authoritarian control over our lives. This must be stopped and abolished for humanity to ever be free. So, let’s talk about a system that WOULD emancipate all of humanity, create abundance and truly allow everyone to express the full essence of their being and purpose, and allow the world and all ecosystems to heal in the process.Full Text Here: