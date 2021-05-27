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The Acceptable Mainstream Views of Jews in the Arab World
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32 views • May 27, 2021
Those who believe peace towards Jews in the Arab world, should the Jews abandon the land of Israel, one need only look at what is being promulgated on Arab TV and what is stated within the Koran.
How can there be peace when one group is taught to hate and loathe the other?
#hate #antisemitism #arabworld
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How can there be peace when one group is taught to hate and loathe the other?
#hate #antisemitism #arabworld
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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