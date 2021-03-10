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COVID 19 Vaccine 044 - What Sort Of Moron Parents Let Their Kids Be Used As Testing Vessels
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20 views • March 10, 2021
Sometimes you have to ask if these morons are even human.
They are like a blast from the past when pagan gods
were supposedly kept "happy" by parents sacrificing their
children to them. Today the children are being offered up to the
pagan medical world
They are like a blast from the past when pagan gods
were supposedly kept "happy" by parents sacrificing their
children to them. Today the children are being offered up to the
pagan medical world
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