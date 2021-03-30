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Plant Revolution
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62 views • March 30, 2021
These are a few pictures of my families garden over the last year. They are set to a little Kid Cudi and Ed Sheeran!!! We hope to see more and more grass lawns transform into Earth loving food forests!!!
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