Patrick Byrne: RNC blocking MAGA Candidates from Committees

This just happened in one state and it's happening all over, they tell MAGA politicians if they put patriots who call out election fraud on committees they'll get blackballed and their vote won't be counted. Then the candidate loses support and someone else gets on the committee, and later the RINOS are challenged and they say you're right we can't do that. But the damage is done their candidate is in. Byrne says Michigan is next.
2-16-23
