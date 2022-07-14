Are we Living in an Artifical Simulation? Psychic Insights of a Healer

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From: Pleadian Healer "Are We In A Simulation? Matrix, Spaceships And How They Are Targeting Our Daily Joy" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evpXJBkjMP0
Blog article: "The Net and it's Ties to the Matrix" http://www.soul-guidance.com/houseofthesun/ET/thenet.html
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf