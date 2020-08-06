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Before His Death, PCR Test Inventor Blew the "BIG SHAM" Wide Open!
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196 views • August 06, 2020
If Kary Mullis couldn't get an answer to a very basic question dealing with the PROBABLE cause of HIV and; if "scientists" are incentivized to publish disease causes WITHOUT evidence in order to secure grants, what does that say about the foundation of the entire medical industry?
PCR played a central role in the HIV war (a war you don’t know about, that lasted 22 years, between Globalist post-modern HIV scientists and classical scientists.) The latter lost the war. Unless you count being correct as winning. The relentless violence finally silenced the opposition, and it seemed nobody would ever learn who these scientists were, or why they fought this thing so adamantly and passionately.
And PCR, though its inventor died last year, and isn’t here to address it, plays a central role in Corona terrorism.
PCR played a central role in the HIV war (a war you don’t know about, that lasted 22 years, between Globalist post-modern HIV scientists and classical scientists.) The latter lost the war. Unless you count being correct as winning. The relentless violence finally silenced the opposition, and it seemed nobody would ever learn who these scientists were, or why they fought this thing so adamantly and passionately.
And PCR, though its inventor died last year, and isn’t here to address it, plays a central role in Corona terrorism.
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