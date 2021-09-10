CCP Came to a Community in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Community Is Heavily Guarded Against Petitions

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08/30/2021 The lady who made the video: The CCP central inspection team came to a community in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the community is heavily guarded against petitions. This is the stability control of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, which means that they can only hear compliments, but accept no criticisms. They brutally suppress the people who tell the truth. This video provides the evidence of how they suppress the people.