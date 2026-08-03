BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tech Billionaires Want a Monarch in the White House (Replay)
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
827 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
509 views • 2 days ago

What if the real reason for Flock cameras and giant data centers isn't safety or convenience, but control? In this special deep dive, I trace this plan back nearly a hundred years, connecting the dots between the 1932 birth of technocracy, Silicon Valley's sudden pivot toward Washington, and why data centers, surveillance cameras, and a privatized digital dollar may be pieces of the same system. NMN-3 from Brightcore – Cellular Health 25% Off with code: MIA at  https://brightcore.com/mia Or call (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Go to https://nutronicslabs.com/SETH for 50% off with autoship + a FREE platinum bottle of IGF-1. Use code “SETH” for an extra 10% off. Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-strawberry-lemonade-30-servings/ — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Go to https://nutronicslabs.com/SETH for 50% off with autoship + a FREE platinum bottle of IGF-1. Use code “SETH” for an extra 10% off. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon&#8217;s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon’s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Mike Adams
Top U.S. General Warns of Insufficient Naval Forces to Protect Israel

Top U.S. General Warns of Insufficient Naval Forces to Protect Israel

Garrison Vance
Polls Show Trump Approval at Historic Lows Amid Iran War

Polls Show Trump Approval at Historic Lows Amid Iran War

Garrison Vance
Media outlets shift strategy, fighting back against Trump&#8217;s legal onslaught

Media outlets shift strategy, fighting back against Trump’s legal onslaught

Willow Tohi
Trump Announces Gaza Disarmament Deal as Hamas Signals Conditional Acceptance

Trump Announces Gaza Disarmament Deal as Hamas Signals Conditional Acceptance

Garrison Vance
Trump Warns: U.S. Faces Spain-Style Migrant Influx if Democrats Return

Trump Warns: U.S. Faces Spain-Style Migrant Influx if Democrats Return

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy