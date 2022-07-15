From One Genocide to the Next?

On this Freedom on Deck half hour short, Chet Martin and CV Berton talk about the genocide which resulted from Roe vs. Wade, the will of the people to decide at the state level, the abuse police have to take as a result of left stream propaganda, and the fact that the deep left will do anything to stay in power. Pass your time with good company at Freedom on Deck!

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

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Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye