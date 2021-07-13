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Diversity Is Our Strength? Social Justice Warriors - Rebutted!
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30 views • July 13, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3060/the-wrecking-ball-of-skepticism-callin-show-august-26th-2015
"Recently, a Greek life sorority published a recruitment video which was later taken down after criticism regarding the lack of diversity that it portrayed. What are you thoughts on the impact of selective societies such as fraternities and sororities which don't adhere to any racial or income based quotas?"
Greek Life Alabama Alpha Phi Sorority Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3EHm6iT3hM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
"Recently, a Greek life sorority published a recruitment video which was later taken down after criticism regarding the lack of diversity that it portrayed. What are you thoughts on the impact of selective societies such as fraternities and sororities which don't adhere to any racial or income based quotas?"
Greek Life Alabama Alpha Phi Sorority Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3EHm6iT3hM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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