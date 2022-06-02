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Bulletproof Mind for the Armed Citizen - Interview with Lt. Colonel Grossman
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61 views • June 02, 2022
“Criminology is not about teaching people to be criminals, and killology is not about teaching people to kill — it’s about understanding the factors that enable and restrain killing in our society.”
In this fast-paced and entertaining conversation recorded at the 2022 NRA convention in Houston, Zoe Warren talks with scholar, law enforcement trainer, and author Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, who is also the director of Killology Research Group.
The topics run the gamut from gun control and defunding the police (which ultimately remove the variables that restrain violence), to the steep rise in crime (a 30% increase in 2020 over the previous year), to Uvalde, to the rights and responsibilities of first responders and citizens.
Don’t miss it!
In this fast-paced and entertaining conversation recorded at the 2022 NRA convention in Houston, Zoe Warren talks with scholar, law enforcement trainer, and author Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, who is also the director of Killology Research Group.
The topics run the gamut from gun control and defunding the police (which ultimately remove the variables that restrain violence), to the steep rise in crime (a 30% increase in 2020 over the previous year), to Uvalde, to the rights and responsibilities of first responders and citizens.
Don’t miss it!
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