InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - 21st Century Sacrificial Altar - 8-02-2022

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The Aztecs worshiped the water God Tlaloc. Tlaloc was no different than the climate change overlords now demanding humanity sacrifice itself to their Great Reset. The circle is unbroken. It is known that the Tlalocan sacrifices were not cremated as was customary, instead they were buried in the ground with seeds planted in their faces. Metaphorically, this ritual is once again being doled out to humanity by way of Government, Propaganda, and Sabotage. The overlords posing as our saviors call for mass sacrifice once again as avarice,power, and hubris drive their madness forward. ~Jon Bowne