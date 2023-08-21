⚡️The Primorsky Motorized Rifle Unit Received New T-90M "Breakthrough" - Eng Text

⚡️The Primorsky motorized rifle unit received new T-90M "Breakthrough"⚡️⚡️
The batch of tanks was distributed as a reward among the best crews of the Eastern Military District. Among the encouraged tankers is the crew of the Yasny.
Tankers noted the comfort in the combat compartment of the T-90M and increased protection of the vehicle. The crew has already left on a new tank for combat missions.
