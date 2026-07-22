Why the Resurrection Is the Center of History | Studies with Stearman-JULY-22 2026

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In today’s message, Gary explores Paul's incredible teaching that Jesus is the "firstfruits" of the resurrection. Along the way, he connects the resurrection to the Jewish feast days, the Book of Life, the coming resurrection of believers, the Rapture, and God's ultimate plan to reconcile the entire universe to Himself.
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