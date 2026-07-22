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Why the Resurrection Is the Center of History | Studies with Stearman-JULY-22 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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In today’s message, Gary explores Paul's incredible teaching that Jesus is the "firstfruits" of the resurrection. Along the way, he connects the resurrection to the Jewish feast days, the Book of Life, the coming resurrection of believers, the Rapture, and God's ultimate plan to reconcile the entire universe to Himself.


#BibleProphecy #GaryStearman #resurrection #firstcorinthians #rapture


https://studies.prophecywatchers.com/

http://www.prophecywatchers.com

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biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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