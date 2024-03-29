Unscientific and Purely Political Origins of Lockdown NOW PROVEN: Great News!!!

The millionth proof is in! See the full Multipolar article here, and scroll down to see exactly who turned the law upside-down https://x.com/spacefish2/status/1772235267430027662?s=20

Mirrored - Ivor Cummins

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/