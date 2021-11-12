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Dr. Mahtani explains the benefits of vitamin D to resist coronavirus.
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122 views • November 12, 2021
Dr. Mahtani expertly explains how important vitamin D is to proper immune function. She goes on to support its use in preventing or treating coronavirus infection.
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