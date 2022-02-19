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X22 Report B 02. 18. 22.
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120 views • February 19, 2022
Ep. 2706b - The Puzzle Is Coming Together, The Stage Is Set, Prepare For The Storm
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[HRC] is panicking she is continually saying that the Durham investigation is a conspiracy theory, watch what happens next. Trudeau is now becoming a tyrant and the people of Canada can see this very clearly, he will not be able to escape this, he will always need to use force on the people. The puzzle is now coming together the stage is set. Prepare for the storm. Kash Patel reports that Durham will release the flood most likely mid summer.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
[HRC] is panicking she is continually saying that the Durham investigation is a conspiracy theory, watch what happens next. Trudeau is now becoming a tyrant and the people of Canada can see this very clearly, he will not be able to escape this, he will always need to use force on the people. The puzzle is now coming together the stage is set. Prepare for the storm. Kash Patel reports that Durham will release the flood most likely mid summer.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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