GOVERNMENT WANTS TO BAN EVERYTHING! - #NewWorldNextWeek

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https://bit.ly/3abK3zs
Zero Hedge Suspended On Twitter
https://bit.ly/32xr3sd
Outrage as YouTube Reportedly Blocks History Teachers Uploading Hitler Archive Clips
https://bit.ly/2VrzaVO
UK Police Deny Responsibility for Poster Urging Parents to Report Kids for Using Linux
https://bit.ly/37XIe7y
Story #2: UNESCO Claims Climate Denial To Be Criminalized And Prosecuted
https://bit.ly/388YvH2
Jerome Ravetz on Uncertainty in Science
https://bit.ly/3a9hXEG
Story #3: Foreign Interference In Elections Is Unacceptable. Congress Must Make It Illegal.
https://archive.is/jeBT5
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