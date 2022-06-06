Club of Rome Puppets In A Show, Raw Live version guitar too loud totally improvised

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Club of Rome Puppets In A Show all the politicians think they are magicians it is a shame they are not politicians, why do so many nations and countries and cities employ politicians who are not qualified for the job they are often qualified as Attorneys of law but not of politics and how to run a Nation or Conglomerate instead of how to cover up crimes of former politicians and their accomplices using by laws and amendments that are manufactured to protect the perpetrators such as making them Piers of the Realm etc