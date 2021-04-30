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Bumblin Biden, Wisconsin Priest Preaches Truth And A Judge Gets Hit Back By The State!
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Biden is a bumbling fool and this is more evidence of that lol. In Wisconsin a priest that seems to get it is being attacked by the very people that should agree with him. In Germany a judge that agreed with a Dr. and struck down mask mandates for children had his home and personal effects ransacked and confiscated by the very state he represents!
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/charliespiering/status/1387903565532999690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1387903565532999690%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2021%2F04%2Fwow-dementia-joe-loses-face-mask-nurse-jill-comes-stage-helps-frantic-search-dude-completely-lost-video%2F
https://madison.com/news/state-and-regional/christian-group-calls-for-bishop-to-remove-la-crosse-priest-after-covid-remarks/article_31ab1c8e-1a8d-5655-8516-7ecf1dabc893.html
https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/bethel-park-woman-paralyzed-12-hours-after-getting-first-dose-pfizer-vaccine-doctors-searching-answers/ZSYTEX4H4FHKDFVSPGS3ILJZUI/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/german-police-ransack-home-doctor-provides-evidence-court-children-endangered-mental-physical-spiritual-obligation-wear-face-masks/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/04/vaccine-passport-travel-covid-19/
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.cnsnews.com/styles/article_big/s3/2021-04/biden-mask-side.jpg?itok=SgrGk7jn
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/charliespiering/status/1387903565532999690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1387903565532999690%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2021%2F04%2Fwow-dementia-joe-loses-face-mask-nurse-jill-comes-stage-helps-frantic-search-dude-completely-lost-video%2F
https://madison.com/news/state-and-regional/christian-group-calls-for-bishop-to-remove-la-crosse-priest-after-covid-remarks/article_31ab1c8e-1a8d-5655-8516-7ecf1dabc893.html
https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/bethel-park-woman-paralyzed-12-hours-after-getting-first-dose-pfizer-vaccine-doctors-searching-answers/ZSYTEX4H4FHKDFVSPGS3ILJZUI/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/german-police-ransack-home-doctor-provides-evidence-court-children-endangered-mental-physical-spiritual-obligation-wear-face-masks/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/04/vaccine-passport-travel-covid-19/
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.cnsnews.com/styles/article_big/s3/2021-04/biden-mask-side.jpg?itok=SgrGk7jn
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