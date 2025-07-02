BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Herbal Medicine From the Heart of the Earth by Sharol Marie Tilgner
96 views • 1 day ago

"Herbal Medicine From the Heart of the Earth" by Sharol Marie Tilgner is a comprehensive guide to the diverse and potent world of herbal medicine, offering a deep dive into the therapeutic properties of various plants and their applications for health and well-being. The book meticulously categorizes herbs based on their actions, such as abortifacient, adaptogenic, adrenal support, analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, providing detailed insights into their uses and potential benefits. Tilgner emphasizes the importance of understanding the complexities and cautions associated with herbal remedies, particularly highlighting the need for careful consideration and consultation with healthcare professionals, especially in sensitive cases like pregnancy. She underscores the philosophy that herbal medicine is not merely about symptom management but about harnessing the body's natural healing abilities to foster holistic health. The book serves as an invaluable resource for both novice and experienced herbal enthusiasts, offering practical guidance and a profound appreciation for the healing power of nature.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

