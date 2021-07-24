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ABC's "The View" Blatantly Lies About Second Amendment
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91 views • July 24, 2021
The second amendment was NOT designed to protect slavery. That is absurd and EASILY disproven with even a quick Google search. Witness the propaganda because this doesn't stop until you have a blue helmet aiming a weapon at you telling you to give yours up.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HE3B7MWTtKI
https://twitter.com/DaybreakInsider/status/1418033475488206855
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/second-amendment-founders/
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HE3B7MWTtKI
https://twitter.com/DaybreakInsider/status/1418033475488206855
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/second-amendment-founders/
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