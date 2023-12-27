Create New Account
1 of 3 Dec 27, 2023 - TruNews Classic: Doc’s Interview with Constance Cumbey Part 1 Clip ONE MARRY THE MOTHER OF JESUS
channel image
DWP97048
9 Subscribers
24 views
Published a day ago

Merry Christmas from TruNews! Our programs this week will be a collection of Christmas music and inspirational messages, plus some TruNews classic interviews from years ago.  Doc and I will return on Tuesday January 2, 2024. 

  Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/27/2023  https://www.trunews.com/video-article/tru-news-classic-doc-s-interview-with-constance-cumbey-part-1

Keywords
trunewschristmas music and inspirational messagesinterview with constance cumbeymerry christmas from trunewsplus some trunews classic interviews from years ago

logo

