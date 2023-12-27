1 of 3 Dec 27, 2023 - TruNews Classic: Doc’s Interview with Constance Cumbey Part 1 Clip ONE MARRY THE MOTHER OF JESUS

Merry Christmas from TruNews! Our programs this week will be a collection of Christmas music and inspirational messages, plus some TruNews classic interviews from years ago. Doc and I will return on Tuesday January 2, 2024.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/27/2023 https://www.trunews.com/video-article/tru-news-classic-doc-s-interview-with-constance-cumbey-part-1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.