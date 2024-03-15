Create New Account
Linux - Ubuntu Install Overview
Linux is a great operating system. Ubuntu is one of the more popular choices. Here is a quick video with some helpful hints on installing and trying Ubuntu yourself.


So why chose Linux over Windows? Linux is free, and not just in terms of monetary costs.


Links:

https://ubuntu.com/  |  https://rufus.ie/en/  |  https://www.virtualbox.org/  |  https://askubuntu.com/questions/1440032/virtualbox-ubuntu-22-04-how-to-add-sudo-rights  |  https://www.gnu.org/  |  https://distrowatch.com/

Keywords
linuxtechguideubuntuoperating systemosgpl

