New eyewitness testimonies indicate Israel killed many of its own
Published Yesterday

A wave of new eyewitness testimonies indicate Israel killed many of its citizens on 10/7 with tanks and Hellfire missiles, then exhibited their bodies as proof of Hamas’ savagery

@propandco breaks down my latest investigation in this excellent explainer


Source https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1718308008713650412?t=5G35TxEvGBdCBA5SioC94w&s=19

Thanks to Marts for Link

Keywords
false flagisraelkillings

