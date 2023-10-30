New eyewitness testimonies indicate Israel killed many of its own

A wave of new eyewitness testimonies indicate Israel killed many of its citizens on 10/7 with tanks and Hellfire missiles, then exhibited their bodies as proof of Hamas’ savagery

