Nigeria Bans Cash & Forces Own Citizens To Digital Currency By Starvation

This will be us soon running around fighting the banks for our own Money to eat, if we don’t all come together now as a unit and put a stop to their evil plans.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.