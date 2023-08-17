Digital ID Currency CBDC Thread Aug 17, 2023

💲🆔 LINKS 🆔💲
CBDCs: The Ultimate Tool Of Financial Intrusion
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cbdcs-ultimate-tool-financial-intrusion
Digital Currency Group files motion to dismiss Gemini lawsuit, claiming it’s a PR campaign
https://cointelegraph.com/news/digital-currency-group-files-motion-dismiss-gemini-lawsuit-claiming-public-relations-campaign
OF COURSE! Worldcoin will permit governments and private firms across the globe to use its World ID system that was the plan all along
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-10-worldcoin-allows-governments-companies-use-world-id.html
Reuben Yap: CBDCs let central banks CONTROL how people spend their money
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-10-cbdcs-give-central-banks-control-money-spending.html
The Truth About Executive Order 14067 & Central Bank Digital Currencies
https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/
Sam Bankman-Fried Charged with Using $100 Million in Stolen Funds to Donate Mostly to Democrats
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2023/08/14/sam-bankman-fried-charged-with-using-100-million-in-stolen-funds-to-donate-mostly-to-democrats/
CBDCs: The Ultimate Corruption Of Money
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/cbdcs-ultimate-corruption-money
