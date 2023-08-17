Create New Account
Digital ID Currency CBDC Thread Aug 17, 2023
TruthParadigm
Published 17 hours ago

💲🆔 LINKS 🆔💲


CBDCs: The Ultimate Tool Of Financial Intrusion

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cbdcs-ultimate-tool-financial-intrusion


Digital Currency Group files motion to dismiss Gemini lawsuit, claiming it’s a PR campaign

https://cointelegraph.com/news/digital-currency-group-files-motion-dismiss-gemini-lawsuit-claiming-public-relations-campaign


OF COURSE! Worldcoin will permit governments and private firms across the globe to use its World ID system that was the plan all along

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-10-worldcoin-allows-governments-companies-use-world-id.html


Reuben Yap: CBDCs let central banks CONTROL how people spend their money

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-10-cbdcs-give-central-banks-control-money-spending.html


The Truth About Executive Order 14067 & Central Bank Digital Currencies

https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/


Sam Bankman-Fried Charged with Using $100 Million in Stolen Funds to Donate Mostly to Democrats

https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2023/08/14/sam-bankman-fried-charged-with-using-100-million-in-stolen-funds-to-donate-mostly-to-democrats/


CBDCs: The Ultimate Corruption Of Money

https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/cbdcs-ultimate-corruption-money





🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv

https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv

https://threads.truthparadigm.news

Keywords
truthevidencecbdcworldcoindigitalpassportssambankmanfrieddigitalcurrencycbdc

