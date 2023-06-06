Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Purple Mini Batts
52 views
channel image
Stone Walls Farm Yarns
Published Yesterday |

Why mini?  Because I have a tee tiny drum carder from Ashford, called a WILD carder.  Love it.  It makes batts that max out between 30 and 40 grams, depending on the fiber and how much I decide to push things.  A quick little look - super short because I didn't have the camera turned on - at fun fiber!

Keywords
west virginiafiberknittingyarnbrick and mortarwoollyshand spunhand knithand dyesthe greenbrierwhite sulphur springs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket