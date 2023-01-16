https://gettr.com/post/p2546q92c13

01/06/2023，SAY NO TO EVIL, Oshin interviewed Alisang protest site in front of Paul Hastings office building. Alisng traveled from Taiwan to Tokyo to join the protest. Fellow fighters in Japan give her full assistance. She is moved by the fellowship. Fellow fighters brave the cold and the risk of contracting the virus to participate in the protest for the belief of taking down the CCP.

01/06/2023,对邪恶说不，阿信在日本东京普衡办公楼前的抗议现场，采访珍珠奶茶阿里桑战友。阿里桑战友从台湾来日本参加抗议。日本的战友们给了她鼎立协助，让她感到深厚的战友情。战友们冒着寒冷和感染病毒的风险参加抗议，就是为了灭共的信仰。





