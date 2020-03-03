BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BOOM: Federal Court Orders Crooked Hillary To Testify Under Oath On Emails & Benghazi   #1820 - 9AM
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • March 03, 2020
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121  or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨

 
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1820 - Tuesday - March 03, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link -  https://youtu.be/9LLEBLQtf7E 

Hillary Clinton back in court! Federal judge grants SIGNIFICANT new discovery to @JudicialWatch on Clinton email AND Benghazi scandal! Court wants us to “shake this tree” on Clinton email records! New witness testifies
ONLY AG BARR CAN STOP IT: Federal Court Orders Crooked Hillary To Testify Under Oath On Emails & Benghazi – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/2ULV30qmCUA 
Subscribe to See You In The Funnie
s: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbeZXoIR0hVF1VhJuiuAKHQ?sub_confirmation=1 
Don't let your family pay for YOUR final expenses! 
https://www.ratefamily.com
Click Here for a FREE Quote ^^^^

Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews:
https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html


🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist 
Join the Red Vest Brigade & Support Us Monthly for as low as $1.99 per month! 
🔴Brighteon/SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli 
🔴Subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli 
🔴Jojn us on Youtube: http://petelive.tv/RVB 
🔴Support our show by supporting our sponsors:
❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla 
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com  


◉ How To Tune In To The Show:  . http://petelive.tv/links 
🔵Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703
🔵Show Headlines, Notes &  Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/ 
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast 
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join 


RED VEST BRIGADE GEAR:
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show 
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp   
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk 
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy 
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002

CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The views & opinions expressed in this production or comments on this channel are those of the speakers, authors or producers and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions held by this channel’s broadcaster.

Due to the nature of this broadcasting channel, video may contain content copyrighted by another entity or person.  This channel’s owner claims no copyright to said content. The broadcaster of this channel is a messenger and sharer of information and strives to verify, but cannot warrant the accuracy of copyrights or completeness of the information on this channel.

If you have a complaint about something, or find that your copyrighted content is being used incorrectly, PLEASE CONTACT THE BROADCASTER PRIOR TO MAKING A COPYRIGHT CLAIM.  Any infringement was not done purposely and will be rectified to the satisfaction of all parties and in compliance with copyright use Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976 which states, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.  Please “see Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Keywords
pete santillitrumpnewsmagaimpeachment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Sterling Ashworth
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy