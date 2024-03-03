Enzymes For Absorption Of Nutrients Dr Joel Wallach





Air Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017





Monologue













Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing absorbtion of nutrients. Stating that it is important to chew food in order to aid in absorbtion of nutrients. Contending that is also good to take some of Youngevity's "Ultimate Enzymes" product to aid in digestion.





Pearls of Wisdom













Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of sitting. Researchers studied over 8000 people over a four year period. Participants wore accelerometers to measure their movement. That those who sat the most during their day were twice as likely to die early compared to those who sat the least. The lowest risk of dying were those who sat for 30 minutes or less at a stretch.





Callers













Anthony's sister is pregnant and the embryo has a tumor on it's brain.













Tafu has a friend who recently suffered a stroke.













Tom is experiencing shortness of breath.













Elizabeth has osteoporosis and a weak bladder.













Wilford has questions regarding an abcessed tooth.