EP 2776-8AM IT'S WAY WORSE THAN EVERYONE THOUGHT; WHEN WILL AMERICA START DEFENDING ITSELF? 

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Beginning around 1990, the retail food industry, the supermarket and grocery business, began a process for automated replenishment. Walmart’s introduction into the grocery business was the trigger, as the massive internal supply chain created by the Arkansas company was the leading edge in growth and retail sales. Walmart began selling groceries, cheap groceries, by using their supply chain efficiencies to undercut prices within the retail food industry. It was a seismic change.
Soon other regional supermarket chains began to modify their ordering, purchasing and buying offices to add inventory efficiencies into their operational systems. If they did not adapt their inventory management, they would lose competitive price position.
As years passed, technology in the inventory management system became more and more important, as the thin margins inside the retail supermarket system looked to capitalize on automated replenishment. This is the beginning of “Just in Time” inventory within the retail food distribution network.
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