The Axis Alliance Between Russia, China And Iran Continues To Grow-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 3 2023

The very first story we did on the morning of January 1, 2020, the year the pandemic and lockdowns began, was an article on the unprecedent alliance between Iran, Russia and China in conducting war games together. That absolutely set the tone for all the crazy end times things that would take place throughout that year. Here on Day 1,204 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, the triple axis of those three nations is once again dominating the headlines. There's a reason for that.



"Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you." Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we journey to the Middle East where right now Israel is conducting raids on Jenin to beat back the threat from Palestinian terrorists who are supplied with weapons from Iran. Iran for their part of joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a powerful regional group that links them up with Russia and China. Iran also wants to join the BRICS grouping alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The US wants to strengthen the Abraham Accords and Negev Forum, and it is clear that Iran is trying to spoil this and other issues are also creating tensions in the region. In WWII, the Axis powers were Germany, Italy and Japan. For WWIII, coming soon to the theater near you, it will be Russia, China and Iran. All this and much more on today's Prophecy News Podcast.

