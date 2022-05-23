Muslims Name Date for Israel's Destruction

A cleric of Iran has named a date for Israel’s destruction, which he claims is derived from their writings. Whether so, or pure fiction, Palestinians are being fed the propaganda, and rushing to help the process for a chance of promised bliss and blessing from Allah. This is the source of the constant attacks on Israeli civilians in past weeks.Everything posts on our Telegram ChannelJoin the channel today!Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie LouLink:t.me/MarjorieLouMUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.Autographed copies available in the shop! Great gift idea!Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, AudibleAnd at your favorite bookstoreFREE COURSES for Christians!Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!BehindTheVeil.buzz Where natural news is revealed in a supernatural perspectiveMore about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author