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The Second Leuchter Report
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28 views • April 27, 2020
This is the second Leuchter Report. This report was created to prove that three other alleged concentration camps were also just as fake as Auschwitz. As a matter of fact, all three investigated buildings had all been customized many years later with technology that could not have existed in WW2.I highly recommend seeing the whole video for yourself. There have been more than enough lies about Hitler and the National Socialists so now is the time to spread this around to as many people as you can.
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