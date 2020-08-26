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The Believer's Battle
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10 views • August 26, 2020
We are most obviously living in the very last days. Jesus is coming soon... very soon. He has told us what these days would hold, so that we would neither be taken by surprise, or alarmed. We are also advised that the battle we fight is not going to be with guns and ammo, or by our own might, but by the Spirit of the Lord. These scriptures have been weighing heavily on my heart and I believe the Lord wanted me to share them with you. They are surely words for a time such as this ... enjoy, and have a blessed day.
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